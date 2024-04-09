Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Prothena worth $49,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prothena by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Prothena by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTA. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

