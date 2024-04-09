Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $342.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

