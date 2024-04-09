Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.25.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

