Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,668,000 after acquiring an additional 42,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,201 shares of company stock worth $1,926,895. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.