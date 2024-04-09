Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Insider Andrew Beaden Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beaden purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,969.88).

Andrew Beaden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Andrew Beaden purchased 12,500 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £3,875 ($4,904.44).

Velocity Composites Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEL opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £16.31 million, a PE ratio of -381.25 and a beta of 1.61. Velocity Composites plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.72).

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

