Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) Insider Andrew Beaden Purchases 12,500 Shares

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beaden acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £3,875 ($4,904.44).

Andrew Beaden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Andrew Beaden acquired 100,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($37,969.88).

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

Shares of VEL opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.97. Velocity Composites plc has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The company has a market cap of £16.31 million, a PE ratio of -381.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

