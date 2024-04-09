Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 893 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after buying an additional 331,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE EFX opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

