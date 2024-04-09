Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

