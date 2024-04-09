Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $3,403,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $2,267,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.