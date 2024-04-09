Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBIN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $193,486,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 622,253 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FBIN opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Read More

