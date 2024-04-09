Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $155.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

