Vera Bradley, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,762,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 852,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

