Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Veritex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VBTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Veritex Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 149,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.