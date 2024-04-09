Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VRT. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $84.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $88.69. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 240.1% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 457.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 218,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after buying an additional 179,011 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

