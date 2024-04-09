VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

