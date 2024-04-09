VolitionRx Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

VolitionRx Price Performance

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.69% of VolitionRx worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Featured Stories

