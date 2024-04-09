Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Citigroup

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

VNT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,308,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

