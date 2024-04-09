Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.21.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.