Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Cut by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

