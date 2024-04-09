Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WSO opened at $444.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.80. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.79 and a fifty-two week high of $447.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

