Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $123.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.12. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $127.45.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,430,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 941,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $89,762,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

