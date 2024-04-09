Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Westamerica Bancorporation

In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,342,691.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,792.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,342,691.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after buying an additional 429,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,477,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 206,376 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 203,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

