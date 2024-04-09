Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

WDC opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

