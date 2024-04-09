Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vertical Research currently has $154.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Westlake Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $158.16 on Monday. Westlake has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after buying an additional 675,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 501,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after buying an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

