Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

