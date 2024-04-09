Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

