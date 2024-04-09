Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
