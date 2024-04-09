William Murray John Sells 320,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director William Murray John sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$51,584.00.

CVE OM opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$47.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

