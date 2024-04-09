William Murray John Sells 320,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) Director William Murray John sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$51,584.00.
Osisko Metals Price Performance
CVE OM opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$47.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.
Osisko Metals Company Profile
