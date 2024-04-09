Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 29.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,088,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,722,000 after acquiring an additional 86,236 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $363.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.60, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $379.00.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

