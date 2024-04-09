Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,017,000 after buying an additional 2,221,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,329,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $19,073,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

