Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $120.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,696.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

