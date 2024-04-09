Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
