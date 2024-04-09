Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 132.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

