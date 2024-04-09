Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.89

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AUY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.89 and traded as low as C$7.83. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 23,617,782 shares traded.
Yamana Gold Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yamana Gold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.