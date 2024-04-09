Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.35 per share.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $418.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $253.92 and a 52 week high of $430.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

