Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report released on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $8.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.72 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

TMUS stock opened at $160.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.01.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,723,657 shares of company stock valued at $931,442,141. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after buying an additional 693,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.