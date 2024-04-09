Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Zumiez Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $14.14 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,738 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 6,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zumiez by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.