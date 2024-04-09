Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.35.

TRP stock opened at C$51.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$57.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.37.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($1,575.66). In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns -29 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 139.64%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

