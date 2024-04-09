Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ball in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ball from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $66.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

