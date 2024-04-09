Zacks Research Weighs in on Five Below, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.11.

Five Below Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $160.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average of $185.92. Five Below has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.5% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

