Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5,787.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Zoom Video Communications worth $41,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $98,156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after buying an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of -0.07.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,746.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,159. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

