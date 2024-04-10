102,511 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000.

FPE opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

