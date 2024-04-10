1,044,263 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,044,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,675,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

