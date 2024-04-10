10,982 Shares in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Costamare by 1,282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 198,922 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 133,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of CMRE opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.00 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

