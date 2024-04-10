1,468 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,332,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,471,000 after buying an additional 62,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $584,131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,794,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

