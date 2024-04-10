21,505 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.