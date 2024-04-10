2,191 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 603,285 shares of company stock worth $77,884,936. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 0.3 %

Datadog stock opened at $125.44 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

