23,380 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 86,914 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $5,578,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $990,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

