38,386 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after buying an additional 1,105,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after buying an additional 487,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.00.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.