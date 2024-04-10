42,993 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPT opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

