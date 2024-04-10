4,397 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 202,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after buying an additional 40,645 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

