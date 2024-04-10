4,678 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 146,406 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 978.98 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

